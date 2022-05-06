“R” is for Radical
While some of us have been busy waging war on our neighbors, the Radicals in the Arizona Legislature have been eating our lunch.
Armed with a one-vote majority, a corporate billionaires’ wish-list and tons of dark money, they have stolen these freedoms which we once enjoyed:
1. Our kids are losing the freedom to attend local schools. The Radicals relentlessly starve public schools, keeping spending levels near the country’s worst. New money is poured into corporate-owned charter schools which nobody holds accountable.
Radicals drive teachers out of Arizona by threatening them with lawsuits, censoring the books they use, underpaying and undervaluing them. AZ voters twice rescued our schools with more funding, but Gov. Ducey’s Radical-packed Supreme Court blocked them.
2. They attack our freedom to vote. Arizona’s Radical majority tried to seize the power to choose our country’s president, and take it away from us. They failed this time.
But they threw many obstacles into the path of legal voters. Longtime voters may have to re-register. Early voters may not notice that their mail-in ballot didn’t arrive or that it wasn’t counted. A family member who can’t easily get out of the car won’t be able to vote in person. These roadblocks apply to all voters, not just the “others,” and they hit rural AZ voters especially hard.
3. Are we free to plan and make decisions for our own families? No, the Radicals know best! They will now monitor women’s pregnancies and investigate miscarriages. Their cruel and intrusive law even prevents a young rape victim from salvaging her damaged life, while honoring the rapist’s supposed parental rights.
These new laws weaken our communities by dividing us. Corporate billionaires distract us with their chosen scapegoats, while they rip us off every way they can. The AZ Radicals grabbed too much power and they forgot to be accountable to us, the voters. They are not conservatives. They have an “R” after their names, but they’ve lost their way.
If we don’t want them to tell us that our kids can’t go to local schools, that we can’t read certain books, that some of us can’t even vote when we’re eligible, and that we can’t plan for our own families, we have to act together and change things! Let’s answer the Radicals by passing the Arizona Fair Elections Act. And let’s elect a new legislature and a new state government in November! If we don’t, we’ll find ourselves in the poorhouse, fighting each other, as giant corporations dominate.
Ginny Dotson
Show Low
List all credentials
Are you going to include all letter writers’ professional designations from now on? The “MD” from Whiteriver shouldn’t be the only one, especially since he doesn’t seem to opine on medical matters, only political ones. Perhaps “JD” should have been appended to John Major’s name for his guest column in the Friday, April 29 edition. If one purports to believe in “equity” and “equality,” perhaps all credentials should be listed or none.
James Manning, JD
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.