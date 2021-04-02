4-day school week
A four-day school week makes perfect sense: a longer break for teachers and students and more time for struggling students to complete missing work.
Two-day weekends seem to fly by after a week of hard work and a lot of learning and when Sunday rolls around, everyone just wants one more day to decompress. It can give students more opportunities to pursue extra-curricular activities that they may not have time for with a full week of school.
Lots of kids just focus on school and homework. A lot of times they do not have time to do anything else that they may have interest in. That extra day may help students who might be struggling to get everything done on time, it could give them an extra day to work on things at home and make sure they are putting their best foot forward.
Overall, three-day weekends make more sense and could contribute to more success in the school system.
Kaya Sarcoz,
Pinetop
Absolutely makes sense to me, but let's not stop there. The standard work week is currently five days (40 hours) but studies suggest increased productivity resulting from a four day (<32 hours) week. Let's abolish the five day work week!
