Martha McSally says we have, “81 days to save the country.”
I agree, The situation in our country is so dire we must vote out our liar in chief and his unelected toady Ms. McSally.
We need forward looking leaders, Not inept “reality personalities” who have led us to be a xxxxhole country.
Our healthcare coverage is abysmal, pre existing condition coverage attacked, science is ignored and experts not consulted. Our COVID response by our “leaders” has the European Union refusing our entry! The USA used to lead the world in innovation and healthcare.
Now we lead the world in COVID deaths with over 170,000 Americans dead. We are 10th in the world for COVID deaths by population, well ahead of Honduras, Columbia, El Salvador, Bangladesh, Haiti, Zambia, Somalia and dozens of other less well off countries.
So yes, we have 81 days to make a difference. Vote for Joe.
Alan Smith,
Lakeside
