It’s amazing how few people fly their flags on their trucks or put flag stickers on their bumpers anymore. Perhaps it has become so easy for people to protest as an offense, it just isn’t worth the hassle, but just 20 years ago there were US Flags flying everywhere and people were proud. If there were those who were offended, not much was heard from them.
Sept. 11, 2001 our United States was hit with a well-coordinated terrorist attack carried out by suicide pilots. In a million years our intelligence community could not have imagined such a thing, but we are wiser now and look for other means of suicide jihadis. We will probably never be attacked by terrorist airplanes again.
It is ironic that the newest weapon we have in our arsenal to fight future wars is the super-stealth, super high-tech F-35 Fighter Jet. These new fighter jets are stationed right now at Luke Air Force Base and Yuma Air Station. They are being used to train pilots from all over the world. If you ever have the chance to see them in Arizona you would think it would inspire the same sense of patriotism we all felt on 9/12/01, but I fear we’ve lost that to the media attention garnered by having your feelings hurt. We need to take a hard look at what we value.
Clayton Jacobs,
Eager
(1) comment
There are a large number of people who used to fly their USA flags all the time. Unfortunately a small group of terrorists have usurped that symbol of democracy and taken it as their own. True Americans can no longer fly their USA flags for fear of being branded as a member of that terrorist group.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.