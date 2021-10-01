What has 9 months of a Joe Biden's presidency produced? Well, let's dive in, shall we!
Border Crisis — While campaigning, Biden made clear that he would reverse Trump’s border and immigration policies. On the first full day of his presidency, NPR ran a piece about Biden’s “two major steps to dismantle much-criticized Trump-era immigration policies” suspending deportations and stopping Trump's “Remain in Mexico” policy. The number of Illegal immigrants entering the United States (via the border with Mexico) is at a record 21-year high. More than 1,200,000 illegal immigrants (accounted for) have taken advantage of Biden’s open-door immigration policies since he assumed office. Our country is significantly less safe and secure under Joe Biden.
Afghanistan Withdrawal — Nations that have supported U.S. efforts in Afghanistan were caught off-guard by the Taliban’s lightning advance across the country after America suddenly and surprisingly withdrew its strategically vital air support to the ground troops, NATO allies were left scrambling to evacuate their nationals as well as vulnerable Afghans. Those with tactical and strategic military backgrounds know that the decisions made 100% guaranteed failure to maintain control of any part of Afghanistan. Without air support and American military leadership, there was no hope of maintaining control anywhere in Afghanistan. Not to mention Americans were left behind along with $80 Billion worth of military equipment, that you, the American taxpayer, paid for. Not to mention, he authorized and boasted about a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed innocent children, and lied about it being an Isis-K member. Our reputation around the world is destroyed under Joe Biden.
COVID-19 Response — Joe Biden has demonized people of this country, that he is the leader of, because they haven't received a COVID-19 vaccination. Now he demands all Americans take it and blame those that haven't taken it for the vaccine NOT working like it should. He instructed employers to make it mandatory for their employees to get vaccinated, without considering natural immunity or other exemptions. Do you feel as if he has united the country or created more of a divide with his edict?
Energy Production — Biden on day one shut down pipelines, production of oil and natural gas on federal lands, crippling America’s ability to be self-reliant. Six months after these efforts, Biden pleaded for OPEC to produce more oil. Haven't you noticed the increase in gas prices?
Some will say, Biden inherited a mess from Trump and that he's doing as well as can be expected and is moving the country in the right direction. To those people: I must remind you that Joe Biden and only Joe Biden created all of those problems for this country.
Franziska Owens,
Lakeside
Border crisis. COMMENT: According to Reuters, the PEW Research Center and the CBP it was not illegal immigrants “entering” the U.S.; rather, they were arrested while trying to enter. These were apprehensions not internal dispersions. This writer only too thinly disguises his false attempt to depict those apprehended as now in the U.S. at far-flung places. That is untrue. They did not enter at all.
Moreover, “Our country is significantly less safe and secure under Joe Biden.” is an assertion which is entirely lacking in evidence of any kind. What is shown by all evidence is that American democracy is under attack by domestic nihilists, neo-Fascisti, religious fanatics, racists, xenophobes and corporate greed – a dangerous amalgam if ever there was one. January 6th was our latter-day Fort Sumpter by which the egalitarian precepts of the Enlightenment were assiduously stormed. Personally, I would prefer it if instead of hundreds of border agents, we had sent hundreds of immigration judges. I also disagree with sending over 4,000 people to a violent, impoverished, and failed state where they will suffer immensely. We can easily afford to take in one percent of our population as immigrants and establish much more generous quotas for refugees and asylees.
Afghanistan withdrawal. COMMENT: We did not “suddenly and surprisingly” withdraw anything from Afghanistan. The prior administration had already made that agreement and it was a plank in Biden’s presidential campaign. This writer has no appreciation of air power tactics or strategy. Support of ground troops can only be effective when there is a competently led and hard-fighting ground force to support. In Afghanistan there was neither. A leaderless, routed rabble cannot benefit from air power. The lives of American pilots however would be risked for no tactical or strategic gain.
What is more, “Those with tactical and strategic military backgrounds know that the decisions made 100% guaranteed failure to maintain control of any part of Afghanistan.” This author does not inform us of her military qualifications in this regard. More to the point, she assumes that we should have controlled some part of Afghanistan. It is true that some senior military leaders wished to maintain at least 2500 troops there as a military position; however, the long-awaited withdrawal was a political decision, not a military one. According to Forbes, The Hill, the PEW Research Center, the Brookings Institute and others, the public supports the withdrawal but remains somewhat critical of the evacuation process.
The military equipment left behind was almost entirely in the hands of the Afghan army and could not have been retrieved or destroyed at all events. That demonstrates the 20-year folly of having put such resources in the hands of those who could neither use them effectively nor prevent their seizure by an enemy. The tragic drone strike was an intelligence failure and was not lied about. Senior military officials informed Biden that the vehicle was occupied by a terrorist. The mistake was apologized for as soon as it was proved an accident.
COVID-19 response: COMMENT: “Joe Biden has demonized people of this country, that he is the leader of, because they haven't received a COVID-19 vaccination.” I challenge the author to put that in quotes and cite the source. And “Now he demands all Americans take it and blame those that haven't taken it for the vaccine NOT working like it should.” False! What is meant by “should”? According to whom? The vaccines are working even better than originally predicted, with increased capabilities emerging almost daily. In addition, “He instructed employers to make it mandatory for their employees to get vaccinated, without considering natural immunity or other exemptions.” Also false. The mandate contains several exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Moreover, the Brookings Institute polling show about 64% of Americans support mandatory vaccinations with medical and religious exemptions.
Energy production. The fact is that according to the EIA, Politifact.com and the Business Net, among many, the U.S. is a net exporter of energy which demonstrates that we are self-sufficient in that commodity. We thereby continue our self-destructive fossil fuel crisis even though we have both the technology and the resources to virtually eliminate those sources very quickly.
