I am writing you in regards to the TerriLynne murder case.
I will never forget when I got the call from Ernie Collins and couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I married into the family and TerriLynne welcomed me with open arms into the family. After my divorce, still welcomed me as family, which meant a lot. She was a wonderful woman to many people, especially to her family. She loved her children and grandchildren so much. I have a picture of her holding my then 6-month-old son and you can see the love, compassion and the care she had for all children.
When Ernie Collins told me what happened and told me she tried to tell this kid to stop and think what he was doing. She was being a mother to her own daughter and friend by defending them but also to this kid. She was trying to help him. What he did was a choice. With what is going on in this case is a travesty. This kid knew what he was doing, what he wanted to do and did it. This was no self defense for this kid. This was a choice!
TerriLynne will not be able to be around for so many soon to be memories with her family because of this choice. There is only one choice to be made for this kid and it should be the maximum sentence possible. He deserves more than maximum, he deserves life in prison so he can’t be around to any soon to be memories with family.
Shawn Frese,
Tennessee
