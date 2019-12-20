Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Committee, spent most of his speaking time in the impeachment hearings announcing the unfairness of the process, denial of any evidence and belittling the investigation as a “Witch Hunt.” This was clearly an attempt to deceive the public.
It was later learned through the investigation of phone records of Lev Parnas, (one of the two Ukrainians involved with illegal campaign contributions) that Nunes was involved. Parnas admits to a plan to withhold taxpayer funding. Funds would be released in exchange for a televised statement from the president of the Ukraine announcing an investigation into Biden's son. Also many public service witnesses, who had been told by the white house administration not to speak, repeated this information. Nunez did not report his use of taxpayer money on his undisclosed and questionable trip to the Ukraine.
Immediately, both parties said Nunes’s involvement in the hearings should have not occurred because of a clear conflict of interest. Nunez became silent on the matter refusing to answer questions from reporters.
Unfortunately by Sunday, Fox News was floating the idea that this information on Nunes should not be made known. Saying this was a “slippery slope.” How can this be from a news company? Don’t we want to know what our government leaders are hiding? Free press should support an open and honest government.
A government of laws, fairness, and openness is not designed to be run by people who hide information, try deceive the public, act as if they are above the law, and work for their self-interest at a cost to the public. This is true, regardless of which party they belong to. Across the board attempts to ignore subpoenas for information and witnesses by this administration demonstrate obstruction of justice.
I used to pray that the light of truth shine into our government’s actions. I now pray that the citizens of this country find wisdom and discernment over these issues.
“Beware of false knowledge, it is more dangerous than ignorance.” - George Bernard Shaw
Kenny Cail,
Lakeside
