I must commend Ms. Baker on her editorial about "Nuts...". Modern standards for those with mental issues is therapy, medication, and 'mainstreaming'. Sadly, THIS DOES NOT WORK!
As has been documented, these folks feel much better while they take their meds. So, since they are not incarcerated to protect the rest of us, they stop taking the drugs. With some medications, a sudden stop brings on paranoia, for others it produces a tendency toward violence, the 'demons' of their prior illness return. Then these sick individuals act out on the public.
Sadly, the unintended consequence of watching social media for 'warning signs' is in the algorithms used. Thus, a simple message that 'The movie was a bomb!' can get reported as some form of threat. Worse, those who would write the algorithm can introduce their personal political beliefs — in effect allowing free speech to those whose views the writer favors, and denying it as hate speech from an opposing political side.
The proposed Red Flag laws are a direct perversion of our criminal justice system. Particularly the "ex parte" element, which allows someone to seek an order without any opportunity for the accused to confront his accuser - a bedrock of our legal system. This all sounds academic, until YOU are the accused, by nameless, faceless accusers forcing YOU to prove your innocence months, perhaps years later. Should YOU be deprived of your lawfully owned property and your civil rights by an unknown accuser, who may have motives other than the safety of the public?
A return to humane hospitals for the insane can save lives — those of the innocent public, as well as those of the mentally ill.
Seth R. Nadel
Apache County
