TerriLynne Collins was my niece who lost her life to violence Oct. 3, 2017. She was a wonderful woman who cared deeply for her family. She had moved to Show Low to a hobby farm that was to be the dream retirement home she would share with her husband.
Instead of enjoying retirement, her life was cut short by Joshua Richardson who shot her in the face, execution style, after breaking into a trailer on her property where her daughter and daughter's friend lived.
TerriLynne left behind a family grieving and trying to understand this senseless crime. She had six children, a husband, parents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family does not want to have to fight the justice system to ensure that Joshua is punished for his crime.
Joshua Richardson was originally charged with first degree murder. He went to the trailer to commit a crime. He intentionally covered his face with a ski mask. He had weapons. He had a choice. He could run from the trailer or he could take a life. He chose to take a life.
Lowering the charge from first degree murder, then to second degree murder, then to manslaughter and now to negligent homicide is a "travesty of justice."
Rose Creamer,
St. Mary's, Ontario
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.