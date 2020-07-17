Verle Howell and his lovely wife, Sharon, spend every summer here in the White Mountains. Verle has become a fixture at the Show Low Café, where he spends many a morning, reading, eating and meeting new people. Once you start talking to Verle, you are hooked. He has a way of making someone he just met feel like a best friend.
Or, you may know Verle from the Independent’s article dated August 17, 2015, which described how he transformed his passion for model trains into an original train display in his front yard in the Pine Shadows Mobile Home and RV Park. This train display was quite elaborate including buildings representing a whole town! It was quite a site to see! I say was because, as the article points out, Pine Shadows was purchased by Summit Healthcare Regional Medical center and all residents were given two years to move out.
Verle and Sharon packed away the train display and moved to the Homestead Road Mobile Ranch in Pinetop. Once there, the manager, who knew about Verle’s previous train display, asked him to set up a similar display in one of the common areas as a park improvement. Verle was delighted to do so and spent two summers prepping the area, installing pavers, putting in the electrical, laying track and adding buildings. He even created a waterway complete with a bridge. At the end of every summer he would prep for winter and store the trains and accessories in a storage area provided by Homestead management.
This, his third summer at the park, was going to be the most, fun. Most of the groundwork had already been completed so he was set to get the trains working so residents in the park would be able to enjoy sending the trains down the tracks into the micro town Verle created.
Unfortunately, his arrival to the park was delayed a few weeks due to a family emergency, but when he arrived back on the evening of June 26, he was excited to get things going right away. A day had not even passed when he received a letter from the new manager at the Homestead Road Mobile Ranch, Cindy Seamons along with the Regional Manager, Ava Page. Apparently the new management had different opinions on the usage of their common area. The letter said the “Train” in the common area needed to be 100% completed and running by July 25 or removed from the area. Additionally, Verle was no longer going to be able to store anything in the common area. They demanded that he clear out all items currently in the common storage area by July 3.
Verle met with the new manager and explained that the previous manager had asked him to install the display in the common area to provide a unique feature for the park. Unfortunately, the new management did not care.
Without a storage area over the winter, there could be no train display. Verle sadly began preparations to remove and store the beautiful train display, frustrated that after two summers of hard work and spending a lot of his own money, the park’s residents were not going to be able to enjoy the amazing display that had enamored so many people at its previous location. Since he had no notice of the pending eviction prior to arriving, he had not brought his trailer or any special tools required. He had to borrow trailers and replace the tools via email order.
After arranging for transport and storage of the considerable display, imagine Verle’s shock when he received a text from the new manager on July 9 stating that, since she had not seen any activity in the area, she was now giving him until July 11 to remove “storage” or she would have it removed at his cost ($30 per man hour). Within half-an-hour of sharing this message with his wife, Sharon, she was so upset it made her physically ill and she had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. She is doing ok now, so hopefully, there will be no further harassment from the new management at the Homestead Road Mobile Ranch.
Verle is now spending his days tearing apart what his heart had created. I can imagine that he and his wife no longer feel welcome. The new management at Homestead Road Mobile should be ashamed.
If anyone can provide a new secure location for this wonderful train display so it can be enjoyed by the public, be sure to let the staff at the Independent know so they can contact Verle.
Kathy Thomson,
Pinetop
