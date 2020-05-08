We hear so many dark and negative things in our world today and let’s face it, we are in some dark and uncertain times. We would like to start trying to find positive things about people.There are so many wonderful people on the front lines doing the almost impossible to help keep us going. It would almost be impossible to single out one person but we are encouraging everyone to try and say something nice about one person and keep it going through these troubled times and beyond.
Our pick is Cliff B. He is a courtesy clerk for Safeway in Show Low and we have interacted with him for over four years. We are in the store at least once a week and sometimes more. We see and listen to others about how much they appreciate him. He is always, and we mean aways, so cheerful, kind, funny and a real joy to be around. Cliff has great customers service, he bags our items the way we want, he interacts with our children and keeps them entertained. We can come in, in a bad mood and after spending some time with him we leave in a much better mood. Cliff also bags, stocks, cleans, trains new employees, does repairs and last week caught a shoplifter leaving the store with a half full cart of expensive liquor. We know he has returned lost cash, help pay for customer items when they were short and has done many other acts of kindness. This has been on going and not just while this virus has been going on.
So this is why we selected him. If you want a little ray of sunshine see him before he retires the end of June.
This was our pick. You can pick anyone you choose but lets continue to write in about people that do acts of kindness without seeking reward for themselves.
Ray & Colleen Hernandez,
Show Low
