Every story, at minimum has two versions/sides. A claim touching is only partial truth, is a Bolstered lie meant to deceive.
You’re all being hoodwinked! Coronavirus is just common-cold on steroids. No vaccine is possible (or a vaccine for the common-cold would have long ago existed).
To those idiots who smear those not wearing masks, I feel sorry for your submissiveness. If only you’d simply submit to the Creator, Yahweh Elo Him! We ARE in the “End Times.”
Mask won’t save you!
Daniel Rawlins, Snowflake
