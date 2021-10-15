We see and experience the chaos that is endemic in our society at every level! “feelings” have become the “conventional wisdom.” Critical thinking has been replaced by “critical race theory!” Free speech is forbidden — unless you or I speak what is allowed and that changes minute by minute!
What is the endgame? In my opinion (shared by millions of Americans) their message is clear: “Tear down and destroy our Republic!” We no longer discuss our differences with the goal of solving a problem! Truth or reality is whatever the conventional wisdom says it is. And that changes like mercury on a skillet!
I am a believing Christian who is not perfect, but a work in progress. My goal is to be a better person every day guided by my faith in Jesus Christ’s witness! I can almost hear minds snapping shut when some read this. Most of those minds are the ones who, based on their religious atheism, espouse tolerance as long as we say what is acceptable to them.
Our education system at one time taught differing ideas expressed, discussed and struggled through by reaching a compromise or agreeing to disagree without rancor! That is no longer acceptable in so many of our schools and businesses throughout the country. How did we get here? What are the roots of the turmoil in the world today?
The answer is clear to me after 80 years of life, a man of color, growing up in America seeing the changes. I grew up during a time of systemic racism. I marched for liberty, saw peoples hearts change, only to see the cancer of division propagated in our nation today. We now are all being portrayed as racist, homophobic, evil capitalists! This is the “short” list of victimhood. How did this happen? Who birthed it?
The roots are from Karl Marx, Sergey Nechayev, Vladimir Lenin, Stalin, Mao and other communist protagonists. The root of the chaos in our society is atheist/socialist/communist ideology that is currently being publicly promoted by our politicians, media, governments and all levels of our educational system. Who are the proponents of this ideology today? George Soros, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and many others. I would also like to include a few useful idiots to their cause: Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell.
How is it manifested in our society today? ANTIFA and BLM (Black Lives Matter) to name two.
The truth is that all lives matter. And the goal of these hate groups is to destroy America. We must never forget that what is most important to the above people and groups is for the success of a revolution. Their main goal is to destroy any other existing government in the world!
The Marxists will include anybody to create division and then throw them under the bus after they no longer fit the Marxist agenda. In closing, here is a quote from a manifesto written by Sergey Nechayev in 1869:
“The only form of revolution beneficial to the people is one which destroys the entire State to the roots and exterminates all the state traditions, institutions, and classes…
“Our task is terrible, total, universal and merciless destruction.”
Nechayev is a valued source of Marxist ideology today and he wrote this when he was 22 years old.
My question to you is: What do you value?
Jim Tapscott
Show Low, Arizona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.