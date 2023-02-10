Under the guise of “Old West News” and “Apache History,” descriptions of the battles between a number of Native American tribes and the U.S. Army were recently published. The former article describes the life of a specific scout, Mickey Free, and his role in the protracted war between the Army and the Apache people. This writer has been “entertaining about the Old West … for over 22 years.” The latter essay described an encounter, The Battle of Turret, between Yavapai tribal members and the U.S. Army. The Yavapai people are described as the “enemy” who are “hostile.”
The Apache War was the longest military conflict in American history from 1849 to 1886. There continued to be armed conflicts between the Apache and the United States until 1924, less than 100 years ago. Most of The fighting occurred because American settlers began to “encroach upon traditional Apache lands.”
“The U.S. Army established forts to fight Apache tribal war parties and force Apaches to move to designated Indian Reservations created by the U.S. in accordance with the Indian Removal Act.”
The recent reporting in the WMI of these heinous crimes against humanity by the United States during the Apache Wars in the late 19th century does not begin to describe the injustices perpetrated on White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache ancestors. What moral right did the United States of America have to forceibly take their land and relocate the Apache people? I would argue none.
A portion of the history of the Old West is not a romantic period to whimsically recall but a time of brutal injustice. Living and working in Whiteriver, I do not consider my neighbors nor their ancestors as hostile or as the enemy. It is difficult to read these articles that denigrate Native Americans and perpetuate historical inaccuracies.
