I would like to offer a shout out to Show Low resident and Vietnam veteran, Tom Seals, for hosting a “Back To School Ice Cream Social” at his home on Medina Loop. On the evening of August 8, dozens of children, and many parents, invaded Tom’s driveway to enjoy generous scoops of their favorite ice cream (some with sprinkles). The event was Tom’s way of saying to families in his neighborhood, “We care!”
Tom’s family and friends scooped their hearts out celebrating the kids as they were nearing the end of their first week back to school. Vietnam Navy Medic, Tom Seals (chaplain with Chaplain Fellowship Ministries), prayed a special blessing over the children. The National Anthem was proudly recited by all in his front yard. Chaplain Tom challenged others to be a positive example of patriotism, and in his words, “The Shalom of God” over their neighborhoods, children and families.
Kevin Weaver,
Show Low
