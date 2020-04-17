Sing along with me:
(With apologies to Reverend S.F. Smith)
My Country Tis of Thee,
Sweet Land of Liberty
Of Thee I sing.
Land of Social Distancing,
Land of Face Mask Indignities,
From Every Mountain Side
Let Covid Die
My Native Country, Thee,
Land of The Testing Free,
Thy Swabs I Loathe.
I Love Thy Docs and Nurse,
Thy Responders and Grocery Clerks.
My Heart with Rapture Fills
Like That Above.
Let Fear No Longer Swell the Breeze,
And Ring From All The Trees
Sweet Immunity’s Song.
Let Mortal Lungs Repair,
Let Us All Breathe Clean Air.
Let Vaccines’ Silence Break
The Cure Prolong.
Stay strong, White Mountaineers, this, too, shall pass.
Mark Visse,
Pinetop
