Sing along with me:

(With apologies to Reverend S.F. Smith)

My Country Tis of Thee,

Sweet Land of Liberty

Of Thee I sing.

Land of Social Distancing,

Land of Face Mask Indignities,

From Every Mountain Side

Let Covid Die

My Native Country, Thee,

Land of The Testing Free,

Thy Swabs I Loathe.

I Love Thy Docs and Nurse,

Thy Responders and Grocery Clerks.

My Heart with Rapture Fills

Like That Above.

Let Fear No Longer Swell the Breeze,

And Ring From All The Trees

Sweet Immunity’s Song.

Let Mortal Lungs Repair,

Let Us All Breathe Clean Air.

Let Vaccines’ Silence Break

The Cure Prolong.

Stay strong, White Mountaineers, this, too, shall pass.

Mark Visse,

Pinetop

