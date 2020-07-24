Mayor of Eagar and his mutterings on Covid 19. I respond as a visitor.
The Mayor claims he is to err on the side of liberty. God erred by forgetting to give the guy brains.
His letter was well phrased extremist ignorance. SCOTUS has ruled that government exists to protect us from harm and that included pandemics. It appears that Trump ghost-wrote this and neither listens to CDC.
The Mayor says those infected-stay home. Most never know they are infected, go to church or parties and infect 60 others. In one community 85 babies under age 1 are infected.
Hospital bills of $500,000 patents can't be repaid. Governments have rights to isolate. They've been dong it with TB for 100 years. As for freedoms, one can tear through Eagar at 80 MPH and not kill anyone, but he may, and Eagar can restrict speeds.
Noise, air and water polluting can be controlled. Freedom to play heavy metal music all night is your right, but if the sound reaches your neighbor, the police will knock at his door.
The courts have ruled that church attendance and choirs can be restricted. Individual freedom stops at the end of your nose and you are prohibited upon infringing upon the rights and liberties of others. The Mayor of Eagar should re-read the pledge: equality and justice for all.
No wonder Black Lives Matter is raging. Equality and justice existed for the white anglo male. Women were subjugated, gays were ostracized and harassed, there was no equality nor justice for our Native Americans, nor Blacks, nor the other minorities in our country.
Scott Austin Hunter ( Anglo )
Phoenix
(1) comment
Haha oh my gosh
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.