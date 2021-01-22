One of the legacies of the Trump Administration will be that of a White House that reinvigorated the use of the Federal death penalty. If removing an embryo from a uterus is wrong , what is it when a lethal cocktail of chemicals is injected into the vein of a convicted criminal?
“Until July, there had been no federal executions in 17 years. Since then, the Trump administration has executed 13 inmates, more than three times as many as the federal government had put to death in the previous six decades.”( ‘Expedited spree of executions’ faced little Supreme Court scrutiny, 1/18/21,NYT. 1)
There is no consistency concerning the Conservative outcry against abortion and the same group’s view of the death penalty. There is very little public condemnation from the right concerning executions.
Even one of the most Conservative of Supreme Court justices, Anthony Scalia, had admitted that the death penalty was Unconstitutional before his death. “In 2015, a few months before he died, Justice Antonin Scalia said he would not be surprised if the Supreme Court did away with the death penalty.”1
I urge those that oppose the death penalty to contact the White House on January 21, 2021 and let the Biden Administration know that murdering inmates is unacceptable in our country no matter where one is on the political spectrum.(The White House (202) 456-1111 or go to their webpage https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ )
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
