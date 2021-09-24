We focus on the "right of a woman to kill her unborn child. Sometimes we even admit there might be psychological problems after having an abortion. What we fail to do is to recognize that abortion also harms men, in general and in particular in their relations with and attitudes toward woman.
With the ease of abortions, men no longer have to think about the future. The self and its immediate gratification is the main purpose of sexual activity. It becomes a time of numbers and variety rather than commitment. One "scores" with each time as one scores in a basketball game and are "honored" for the same reason.
Unfortunately, the availability of abortions makes it easier for an immature man to bully or force a woman into having an abortion. In one survey, it was found that 31% of women seeking an abortion cite "partner related" as the reason, such term includes an abusive partner.
The ease of abortions leads to a lack of respect for the woman, as well as women in general. They become no more than an object to be conquered and then left for the next conquest. Women are thought to secretly welcome this attention and even if they don't, are expected to tolerate it, especially if they are in a subordinate position. We see this too often in the depictions of women in the movies, TV, books, and the overwhelming flood of pornography.
There is also the faux prostitution aspect as sex is an expected way of thanking the man for an evening out or a special occasion.
Abortion, aided by a culture that glorifies self in all aspects of life, seeks to change the character of a man from protector, provider and lover to, in effect, a sexual predator whose highest function as a protector or provider may be to pay for the abortion.
Fortunately, I don't think that the damage to the attitudes apply to all men. However, I feel that the damage to men be considered as another reason to end the heinous crime of abortion.
John Parsons,
Show Low
(2) comments
So what are you? Pro-life, or like most hypocrites Pro-birth. Once the child is born, just like so many fathers do, the child is forgotten. Women have the right to decide, and not old men that go to bed at 6 P.M.
I regret, John, that your life experiences have so distorted your views in this matter, as well as your jaundiced view of women as helpless victims or otherwise malleable pawns to be exploited. You are however co-mingling two things: 1) The law. 2) Choices.
The law, in this case the Constitution, establishes only a legal right to abortion but does not speak to whether or not someone should exercise that right. This is not uncommon at law. Many things are legal but the decision to exercise such rights are left, properly in a free society, to individuals or even states or corporations. Roe makes no mention of what decision a pregnant woman should make but sets certain reasonable limits beyond which that right is forfeit. This constitutional guarantee assures every woman that, in fact, the decision is hers and hers alone. Moreover, the law is not distracted by the extraneous circumstances you mention. Those are not matters of law but matters of morality, social mores, cultural conditions, and individual circumstances. Of course, it may also appertain that in their zeal to interfere in this right others may break other laws designed to protect us all from both harm and illegal interventions in our private affairs.
In addition, there is no compelling public interest which demands that any political jurisdiction be empowered to set aside this right and default the decision to temporary public employees, regardless of their personal interests. What is more, there can be no supremacy of any jurisdiction in this matter except federal. This is because, in matters of such gravity we, the majority, assert a fundamental right to ensure consistency of rights wherever circumstances may land us for residency. I am entitled to all the freedoms and protections of the Constitution without regard to what state I reside in.
The question of whether or not a woman should obtain an abortion is a complex matter which may involve the prospective father, the family (prospective grandparents), religious figures in the woman’s life, and others of influence with the pregnant person. Those matters are however beyond the reach of the law unless undue restrictions to access or other forms of coercion are involved.
Finally, definitional matters such as the beginning of life or exactly when a foetus obtains legal personhood are eternally debated with no agreement. As a matter of science, life requires three characteristics: Self organization, replication, and metabolism. Thus, it is true that life is present at conception; however, this has little legal import, because human cells can be alive in a petri dish without the assumption that those are legal persons, entitled to constitutional protections.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.