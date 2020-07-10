Regarding the problem of deficit spending, there are four fiction novels that could all too easily become tomorrow's headlines.
They are James Wesley Rawls' book, "Patriots" and Mark Goodwin's trilogy, "American Exit Strategy, American Meltdown and American Reset."
I don't think the Show Low library nor any other in Arizona has them, but I would strongly urge everyone to get and read them. Sooner than later I fear, the economic bubble will bust and then we are all in deep trouble. I am now confined to a wheelchair — manual or powered. I also must reside in an assisted living facility in the Valley, and if this happens I and many others are up the creek without a paddle.
Marc V. Ridenour,
Mesa
