The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) has allowed the FBI to perform surveillance of American citizens with virtually no oversight! It was created to protect us from terrorists and the Obama Administration converted it with help from the FBI, CIA and NSA to surveil political rivals and normal American citizens! We need to stop the FISA Court from being renewed. It has become the ultimate tool for the abuse of power!
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
