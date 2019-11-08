I am gravely concerned about the healthcare system in the United States and the direction that it is headed in. The current state of healthcare is abysmal: it is set up as a pay-to-live system. While emergency care is available to many, basic preventative medicine to avoid costly emergency procedures is often lacking or nonexistent. Proper healthcare should not only be accessible only to those who can pay for it.
Without the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I might not have had the opportunity to receive treatment for a condition called hydrocephalus: a fluid buildup in the brain that could have killed me an early age. It is absolutely unfathomable that any members of Congress would attempt to gut healthcare for millions of Americans without offering a better solution in the interim. Some suggest privatization, which would mean that millions of people would lose healthcare coverage.
While I believe that our healthcare needs work.
The current opioid crisis is so large of a problem that its tied to a life expectancy reversal for younger generations. In tackling these problems, I trust the Affordable Care Act and politicians like Congressman Tom O'Halleran, who adamantly supports it. It's not a perfect solution, but it's at least an improvement that likely saved my life.
Collin Gunn,
Flagstaff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.