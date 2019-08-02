After readingthe July 26 article in the White Mountain Independent, I am compelled to express my great disappointment in the Arizona Corporation Commission's decision to vote No regarding the Cholla power plant and their plan to convert and use for biomass energy.
What a poor decision! It will negatively affect so many good things. Think of how useful it would be to be able to support the thinning of our forests, to burn less coal to make electricity, to keep our air and water cleaner, not to mention create more jobs and keep those already employed. The commission will be hurting the economy of all the towns in the White Mountains by your action — or maybe inaction! If you canvassed APS customers, I'm sure you would find that the majority would gladly pay a few dollars more each month to support this plan.
The ACC should reconsider their dreadful decision and reconsider supporting this plan that will help in so many positive ways to benefit the planet and the people.
Ethel Walker,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.