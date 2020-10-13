One of the most important Arizona Elections is for the Arizona Corporation Commissioners.
The Arizona Corporation Commission is established by the Arizona Constitution and is in charge of regulating your electric and gas bills. Yes, this is the Commission that APS (Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) surreptitiously spent millions on to get its candidates elected for more favorable rates and treatment. The backlash to such blatant activity was the imposition of some rules to avoid covering up such activity and we now have an election for 3 of the 5 Commissioners this year.
The suppression of customer favored incentives such as solar is well documented as well as the increases in rates and Pinnacle West's profits. Solar is one of Arizona's most important resources. The cost of solar systems has continued to improve and the importance of solar and other renewables to the environment and the future is becoming clearer every day.
Materials are available to research the candidates and Arizona Horizons had a a one hour debate on Sept. 30 which included all six candidates. The Arizona Republic has had articles as well, many by Ryan Randazzo.
The bottom line is if you want fair treatment by the Commission as a rate payer and want to support the environment you should vote for the three Democratic candidates, Bill Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield .https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2020/08/04/three-democrats-two-republicans-advance-in-corp-comm-primary/
Sad to say as I am a registered Republican, but that is an issue for a different letter.
Thomas Poscharsky,
Snowflake
