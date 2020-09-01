While driving through Alpine on August 11, on our way to camp at East Fork (one of our favorite places), I picked up a copy of the White Mountain Independent. In it was a full-page attack ad against Felicia French paid for by "Arizonans for Strong Leadership". This is a Dark Money group. As part of Outlaw Dirty Money (a non-partisan group) I've spent the past few years fighting for full disclosure of dark money spending in Arizona. How can you tell what is dark money and what isn't?
Campaign ads that end with "I'm so-and-so and I approve this ad" is paid for by the candidate's campaign and is not considered dark money. Ads that say "paid for by Americans for Peanut Butter" (or something like that) are almost always paid for with dark money. Dark Money is in play on all sides of the political fence. This anonymously donated money comes from in-state, out-of-state and out-of-the country and the sole purpose is to influence your vote to further their own agenda. These groups don't care about you, your family, your community, your livelihood, your political affiliation. All they care about is what they want. Dark money is ruining our elections process. The late Justice Antonin Scalia who while voting with the majority in favor of the now famous 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling known as "Citizens United" was also an advocate of transparency. Even as a conservative member of the Supreme Court, Justice Scalia recognized the peril of anonymous political speech when he wrote “requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage, without which democracy is doomed". I'm not telling anyone who to vote for but I am asking you to not make your voting decisions based on attack ads. Look at the facts like candidates past history both in public service and in their personal lives. What have these people done to make our community, our state and our world a better place? Research their views, their actions, their affiliations, their websites. Email or call the candidates to ask them your questions. Please disregard those attack ads and learn for yourself. And please remember to vote!
Diane McQueen,
Dewey, Arizona
