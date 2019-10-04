The intersection at Yeager Lane-White Mountain Road in Pinetop is dangerous.
This intersection has become a high-volume accident scene with mild to critical injuries to passengers and also many vehicles have been totaled. ADOT should take immediate action in regards to putting left-hand turn arrows on the existing stoplight at the intersection.
I know several people who have had accidents at this location and I became one of them on Friday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
Luckily, my husband and I came away with minor bumps and bruises. But our car was totaled, putting a big financial burden on us.It seems to me that all you need to do is hang a left-hand turn arrow signs on the existing stoplights and re-calibrate the timing of the lights. That will not be expensive.
A petition drive has been started.
Arlene Kerr, Mary Freemon, Pat Mecey,
Pinetop-Lakeside
