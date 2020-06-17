I just received the registration renewal notice from ADOT for my truck. It includes the Registration Fee, the Air Quality Fee and the license tax. It also includes the new $32.00 Public Safety Fee.
I seem to recall that the voters of Arizona told the politicians that any new tax or tax increase had to be approved in an election before it could be imposed. This is what happens when “those pesky voters” try to take charge of the State’s ability to extract money. The politician says, “I need more money but I cannot impose a new tax. Let’s call the new tax a fee, and that way the law will not apply.
Here is a message to the political class: A fee that is not voluntary is not a fee, it is a tax. Have the courage to call the tax what it is and allow the tax paying public to decide whether we are willing to pay it.
Carl Hickman,
Snowflake
Carl, Exactly, 100% correct. [thumbup][thumbup] Politicians that promise not to raise taxes are liars. There are several ways to take money out of your pocket without calling it a tax.
