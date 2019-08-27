Twelve air ambulance bases in Arizona receive 6,800 calls per year and employ 180 highly skilled First Responders.
In times of need, these air ambulances provide lifesaving services to Arizonians when traditional ambulances can’t reach them. This includes accidents in national parks and trauma care for rural communities. Recently proposed legislation in the Senate, the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019, would threaten the existence of these bases, leave highly skilled workers without jobs and jeopardize the health and safety of Arizonians in need of urgent care.
I’ve seen the need for air ambulances as an outdoor behavioral health professional at the ANASAZI clinic. We assist troubled youth using a wilderness-based approach to clinical, experiential and spiritual healing. This includes trekking through Kaibab and Tonto National forests, among others. During our expeditions, I’ve had to rely on air ambulances in emergency situations for individuals who fell into canyon ridges, got bit by rattlesnakes or twisted their ankles in rough terrain. Because of the remote nature of hiking in Arizona’s massive national forests, traditional ambulances could not reach us. In these situations, air ambulances were the only way for those in trouble to get the care they needed. We simply cannot afford to lose access to air ambulance services. In so many remote parts of the state, Arizonians depend on air ambulances during emergency situations. Closing these bases would mean that our citizens in rural communities would lose critical access to health care. For these reasons, Congress cannot pass this dangerous legislation.
Timothy Alan,
St. Johns
