It’s been brought to our attention that the Sitgreaves County project will have to wait till next year.
HB2253 was introduced by Rep. Walter Blackman of LD-6. Rep. Blackman introduced a feasibility study only, not the whole project which includes boundaries.
Rep. Blackman did not get any co-sponsorship on the bill. Sen. Sylvia Allen of LD-6 stated she was for the project but failed to endorse it through the Senate as a co-sponsor.
The bill was not brought forth by the House Majority Leader or Minority Leader, with the same in the Senate.
We’ll re-introduce the Sitgreaves County project through a new Senator next year.
Steven Slaton
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.