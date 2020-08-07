Spiteful Sylvia to people like career Air Force veteran Wendy Rogers. She complains about negative campaigning, yet she herself has done nothing but negatively campaign.
A recent article by Peter Aleshire in the White Mountain Independent covered the challenge to Allen’s petition signatures. That article even said Colonel Rogers has never talked about Sylvia. Let alone has Colonel Rogers EVER said anything derogatory about Sylvia! Yet whenever interviewed, Sylvia has smeared Rogers in hopes one of her many lies would stick. I’m a military veteran, too. So I resent Allen for constantly slinging mud at a fellow veteran.
Sylvia also continues to lie about 2018 candidate Steve Smith’s employer’s lawsuit against Rogers. That lawsuit was concluded. Rogers won it decisively at the Arizona Court of Appeals in December 2019. In fact, that proceeding showed that everything Wendy's 2018 campaign said was true about her slimy and corrupt opposition.
Now, can we please get back to talking about the issues? Thank you.
Eric Frizzell,
Glendale
