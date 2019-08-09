I would like to respond to the recent article published about Senator Sylvia Allen on the browning of America.
I was in both meetings where Senator Allen spoke. She spoke on many issues the browning of America being just one. She said nothing wrong and was simply sharing information from Dr.James Johnson. His expertise being demographics. Her message was not about race it was about those who come here assimilating into our society. America is a unique and those coming need to learn why it is a choice land.
They need to learn how precious freedom is and the sacrifices and the blood spilled to ensure this freedom. They need to know that yes we are a nation of immigrants who came and helped build this great nation and were proud to become Americans. There is nothing wrong with this message.
I have known Sylvia for 51 years and I can assure you that there is not a racist bone in her body. She has people of color in her own family. Her half brother is Samoan and she has nieces and nephews that are Samoan and she loves them all dearly.
She is a person of honor and integrity. She loves her country and will defend it to the end. She loves rural Arizona and serving the people of District 6.
In regard to the AEA's letter asking for Senator Allen to be removed from the chairmanship of the education committee you might be interested to know that there were numerous calls from parents supporting Senator Allen. She has worked tirelessly for the success of our education system in Arizona.
Marca Epps,
Overgarrd
