Regarding the Jan. 14 article "Eight more horses found dead," I'm supposing that USFS Chief, Vicki Christainsen stated the following:
“We're evaluating any and all avenues to encourage more tips. While we appreciate community tips, we want to emphasize that while it's not possible to call each tipster back, their information is helpful and we follow up on all leads,” say Forest Service sources.
This is a redundant statement. Either the USFS is following up on all tipsters or they are not.
Why isnt the Forest Service training some of the Heber Wild Horse volunteers to contact all tipsters? They could have a sheet with proper/appropriate questions to ask the tipsters who may actually have pertinent information and are trying to help the USFS in their investigation.
The forest-land is vast, any help should be appreciated. With an understanding that the USFS doesn't need "boots on the ground," so to speak, to spoil the investigation, but let them help with tipsters, is all I am saying.
Linda Hale,
Vernon
