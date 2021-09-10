Mine is more of a question than opinion.
I've only lived in Snowflake for two years but what I keep wondering is why the price of gas in Snowflake/ShowLow 40 cents higher than Holbrook?
Or for that matter highest price in the state and what can be done to lower the price to what the rest of our state is set at?
I'm just tired of feeling like I'm being robbed when I fill up.
Thomas Reed,
Snowflake
(3) comments
Tom, when the town was founded finances were tight so newcomers were asked to chip in a little extra...it's our Snowflake Surcharge and it goes away after you're buried in the cemetery. Hope that helps!
Welcome to East Cenral Arizona. Why is it less for fuel in Payson? Those of us that have lived here since the last centruy have been paying more for everything. Get used to it.
We are all being taken advantage of. I believe that the same person/corporation now own most, if not all, of the Speedway and Circle K gas stations up here so there is no real competition anymore. The smaller volume gas retailers (car wash, Chevron, even Maverick) have no reason to drop their gas prices so they stay high.
