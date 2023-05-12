Your May 5 letters contained another phantasm from the mind of reader Ronald Zimmerman suggesting the first of five constitutional amendments "… to have even a pretense of being a democratic republic. …" In practice, his eight parts "Freedom Amendment No.1" would require the promulgation of several amendments each needing a minimum of 38 states to affirm. One has to wonder, if the first is an indicator, whether he might think it prudent to skip his other four amendments and just form a new Constitutional Convention to rewrite the whole document. As with his past ramblings, there is not a glimmer of practicality in what he deems "necessary."
Consider his amendment "part D" idea (an amendment required by itself) that would change the number of senators per state from equal representation to a number formulated by population. This would defeat the purpose of the "Great Compromise" reached in the original Constitutional Convention to prevent larger population states from lording over the unique needs of smaller population, rural states. Surely even Mr. Zimmerman can understand that states would not vote in favor of an amendment that would nullify their own interests.
I had thought to refer Mr. Zimmerman to the G.K. Chesterton allegory of the fence across the road but that would assume he might gain some insight from it. It is apparent he has only one desire in mind: one-party rule.
