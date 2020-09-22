Let me begin by saying that I believe in a position of America First. We should expect our elected officials to put the needs of all citizens first when it comes to making decisions regarding policy and legal matters. This is a position I heard, by many, as I traveled across the country over the past two years. However, I have serious concerns that America First has become more anthem and rhetoric than thoughtful consideration in decision-making. I feel we have lost focus on this, allowing America First to morph into a posture of America ONLY.
As a military veteran with 29 years of service, I had the honor of serving our country across the globe. It was always clear to me that our leadership was committed to a policy of partnership and respect for the citizens of the allied nations we served alongside. While stationed in England, I recall a senior non-commissioned officer saying to a group of newly arrived Airmen (paraphrased and cleaned-up): it took more than 150 years to go from killing each other to being best friends…don’t mess it up. Message received loud and clear; we understood how our actions reflected on the world’s perception of our nation.
Unfortunately, the current administration’s stance leaves many of our allies distancing themselves from America. Where we were previously welcomed to sit at the head of the table, we now find ourselves in more of a “I hope they don’t show” status. Should our current stance prevail, America will find itself no longer invited to the international table, losing our opportunity to shape world affairs and to be a positive example for democracy around the world. Ultimately, we must be aware that policy perceived by other nations as America Only could, over time, devolve into an unfortunate reality of America ALONE. We must be careful not to overplay our hand. Smug and self-important is not a good look for America and it is not who we are as a nation.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, we have certainly learned that we don’t like being isolated. As humans, we want to be with our family, friends, neighbors and co-workers: being alone is not natural to our species. More important, we should not ignore history’s chilling reality. Our nation’s shift to an isolationist policy, after World War I, left America on the periphery while Nazi Germany developed and executed plans for ethnic cleansing and world domination. Even as Hitler’s forces tore into Europe, and Japan flexed its muscles in Asia and the Pacific, we remained on the sidelines. It was more than two years after the start of World War II that America joined the Allies, only after an attack on our own soil. It is sobering to consider how a more proactive posture by America may have alleviated so many unintended consequences and, more so, terrifying to think how different our world might be today had we further delayed our reaction to world events.
Advancing our discussion and debate on the merits of an America First position in current times, we must ask: who might benefit from America, again, being on the sidelines? Two answers come to mind — Russia and China. These autocratic nations want America looking inward, living divided and absent from the community of nations. Russia and China continue to sow seeds of divisiveness in our nation so they can advance their expansionist ideology, free of scrutiny and challenge from the rest of the world. We cannot be baited by these immoral actors who will stop at nothing to satisfy their need for absolute power … even at the expense of their own people.
For good reason, many of us in the “senior generations” stand tall with our chests out proclaiming America First. However, we must keep our children and grandchildren in mind and not let our nation go down a road that will leave younger generations isolated from the rest of the world. A policy of “America First, America ENGAGED”, a position of strength and action, would reaffirm our commitment to a global society and resonate loudly with other nations.
Finally, we should not feed into the divisiveness that surrounds this important issue. Our great democracy allows us all to embrace the same values while holding onto our personal beliefs. Moving forward, we must reaffirm our designation as the United States of America and strive to be a country the rest of the world respects and admires.
Mark Leavitt
U.S. Air Force, Retired
Show Low
