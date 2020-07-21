The NFL, NBA and MLB have their sights on China where the big money is and will do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party! There is very little Patriotism left in America after students have been brainwashed by many teachers from grade school through universities. Tear down EVERYTHING we hold dear, (Nation’s History, Nation’s Heroes, Religion, Gun Ownership, Personal Freedoms, etc.) and you can easily create a new totalitarian world order.
Ray Jussila
Show Low,
