There is an ongoing, concerted effort to demonize the Police, and more generally, white Americans, especially if they are middle class. The effort is to create the impression that all average white Americans are racist, and thereby keep them home on Election Day. The Democratic Leadership dislikes average white Americans and says so. They say often, whites are privileged, white males are toxic, and conservatives are racist. Actually, I name this "accusation by' reflection."
The policemen who killed Mr. Floyd in Minnesota will have a trial and the jury will decide their guilt or innocence. But, that incident was used as a pretense to protest, riot, loot, and kill. When average citizens protest lockdown they are labeled extremists, when Black Lives Matter riot and loot they are labeled protestors. Up is down and down is up! Notice how propaganda is demonizing average Americans.
BLM is a racist group who hate whites and say so, yet the elite openly fund them. Big Corporations fund them for they do not like that many of us support Trump. This is all about stopping Trump. He must be
stopped as he is opposed the illegal immigration, opposed the China stealing from us, and is a fierce cheerleader for America. Corporations like money, and make more money with cheap labor and desire the huge Chinese market...and Trump is an obstacle.
Liberals had a black President for 8 years. He came from Chicago, but never tried to solve the black on black killing that continues to this day in his past home town . He lined his pocket with money, hundreds of millions of$$$, and moved to the Hamptons with all the rich white elite, yet is revered as some sort of savior of mankind.
So, middle class Americans of all races don't be fooled by the media. Stay engaged, and don't believe any of the exaggeration about police brutality. Review the data ... corporate news media misleads or withholds facts! Don't bow down, don't apologize, and don't be fooled. Don't be intimidated! This is another take down attempt of a president we elected; a takedown of US. speak up, be heard, it's us against them.
Joe Williams,
Show Low
(5) comments
Sadly this letter, and especially this quote ," it's us against them", is an example of what is dividing our country today.
Mr. Williams, This letter should be printed in a pro-white publication.
Don't like the message, imply racism! Speaking up for whites is NOT anti black...Good try!
This is a blatant attempt to divide America, just like Trump. This is what he teaches "us against them". We need leaders that can and will unite America, not divide it. We are better than this!
We have always been divided. Liberals vs. Conservatives, but our Constitution and respect for freedom of speech, respect for the law, among other liberties has united us. Now that is under siege by radical Progressives. It's us vs. them!
