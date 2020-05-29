I am sympathetic to the pressures and hard decisions you are now subject to, and have some suggestions for you regarding the pandemic. There is a group of people (I am not among them, and there are certainly others) who will soon be faced with a decision to return to extremely high-risk work or be fired, and who are left with few choices in the matter. I refer to those employees who perform massages for the clientele of resorts and other places in the hospitality industry. These jobs require extremely close personal contact with patrons from all over the world without regard to their infection status, and expose workers to very high risks of conveying the virus, not only to their families at home, but to the wider community as well. I therefore request that you designate such discretionary massage work as non-essential and keep these services closed until such time as the risk is abated by scientific progress in that matter, as well as maintaining the supplemented unemployment insurance payments now in force.
If closure done, those who are forced to return to work will face a greatly reduced income because many patrons will certainly forego the service altogether. I therefore suggest that you take steps to ensure that the difference between the new income and the former unemployment benefit is made up by supplemental payments from the combined state and federal resources. I addition, I further implore you to order the following: That,
1. All patrons be required to wear face masks at all times during the service.
2. Every patron be subjected to a temperature check immediately prior to the beginning of the service.
3. All such employees be provided with a free C-19 test at the end of every shift in order that they may know whether or not it is safe to return home to their families.
4. Facilities be entirely cleaned and decontaminated after the departure of each patron.
5. Fired persons continue to receive full unemployment benefits for the sooner of one year or until re-employed.
You alone have the power to ameliorate an approaching catastrophe for these employees, their families and the people of Arizona. I thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(1) comment
what a load of bull pucky. ron is still feeding in to the scamdemic
