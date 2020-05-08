In this time of crisis, I have come to see many things, one of which I feel is of such great importance I’m writing you today. With people self-isolating, there has been a surge of people putting more of their time into hobbies that went previously unacknowledged. Within the circle of people I’ve remained in contact with, I’ve seen many people pursue the things they’ve always wished for but never had to opportunity.
There is someone who’s started to practice their drawing skills in preparation for a transition to an art college. I’ve seen people who have become unemployed speak of wanting to pursue further education. Others begin to search for positions that are beyond what they had lost. In these trying times, I feel it is comforting to have people take the situation and use it in a way that brightens their's and others’ lives. We can all learn to take dark conditions and use them to continually pursue the best experience we can live in.
Ryan Flaherty,
Pinetop-Lakeside
