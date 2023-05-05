In 1974 a restrictive Agricultural/Livestock code was never added for the lots less than 1 acre. Goats, cattle, sheep, pigs and all different species of birds are now allowed in Ru-1 (unit 3) at White Mountain Lakes per Navajo County. There is not currently a limitation to the keeping of these animals provided the animals are kept in an orderly fashion on the subject property. You can have as many of them as you want as long as you clean up after them and do not sell or barter the eggs or goat milk. The buildings do not need building permits if they are used for the shelter of the animals. We have asked our county supervisor, Mr. Whiting, three times to please add this restrictive code and he refused. We then asked the chairman of the Board of Supervisors if he would help and he stated that I should work with Whiting because it is his jurisdiction. The neighbor has five goats and ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys in less than one-third of their 0.46 acre. We have submitted over 10 complaints and the inspectors have given violations and have put them on notice. It is considered abuse (hoarding) of the animals confined in only one-third of this 0.46 acre. The noise and the smell in the summer is horrible. The community wants to know why this code cannot be added now, since it should have been done in 1974. We do not want to look out our windows and see all these goats in our area. Mr. Whiting needs to take another look at his mission statement and protect our community. Call the county and let them know how you feel. Please help support this cause.
