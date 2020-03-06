I drive the road from Whiteriver to Blue Ridge High School every day. One thing that I’ve noticed is an increasing number of stray dogs and animals wandering on the side of the road and into the road as well. Many times I see puppies who don’t yet know the dangers of the road.
As a new driver, I see this as a risk toward all who drive that road. It is important for a driver to not be distracted, however, watching a puppy run into the middle of traffic is very distracting and can pose dangers like drifting into another lane. Another issue is that drivers swerve to avoid collisions with the animals, creating dangers for other drivers and the passengers. Providing more or better fences will help keep wildlife from that road.
Patrolling the roads and areas near the roads will also help protect the many drivers on the road. Another danger is dead animals in the road. If there is an animal lying in the middle of the cars’ path, the driver has two options: swerve and avoid the animal or go over it. Most drivers will choose to swerve to avoid it. There are always going to be other dangers when driving, but reducing or eliminating the problem of animals on the road, dead or alive, will provide a safer driving experience for all involved.
Karisa Hoyt,
Pinetop-Lakeside
