About five weeks ago I found a beautiful flower. After reading, I found out it was an Antelope Horn Milkweed. Yes, I thought I found a rare plant. No, in the last couple of weeks I am seeing many, many Antelope Horn Milkweed.
Folks keep an eye out and you too will be pleased with such a beautiful plant.
Pam Morrow,
Show Low
