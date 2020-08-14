I was pleased to see the Republican attack ad accusing Felicia French of questioning current gun laws. Arizona's liberal gun show laws, allowing anyone to obtain military-style weapons, without a background check. 40,000 Americans die every year from guns, (13 times the number killed on 9/11).
America's gun culture demands absolute rights with a religious zealotry, beyond anything our fore-fathers could have imagined.
I'm encouraged by retired Col. Felicia French's stand to at least look at some of these deadly lack of regulations and laws that have led to so many deaths and record numbers of mass murders! This is the kind of common-sense liberalism that will protect our people.
Please continue to run these ads and enlighten your readers to the many positive and yes even American liberal views of Felicia French, a career nurse who has spent her life in the service of people.
Robert Fern,
Show Low
(4) comments
As a life long gun owner, keeping guns away from children, the mentally disturbed, and violent criminals is something, I as most responsible gun owners have practiced for all our lives. It is neither Liberal or Conservative, it is common safety sense. It is something that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed regulated in "Heller v District of Columbia." Mrs French sounds like a smart person. We know that she demonstrated her love and empathy for the American people, not just by her words but also by her actions.
I don't know anything about her stance on guns but I love her education plan: she's obviously put a ton of thought into improving the plight of our most precious resource (young people.) Compare this to her opponent whose ability to form a coherent sentence addressing local concerns is non-existent. Great Letter!
I have known Felicia French for twenty years. She knows and loves rural Arizona, and she will fight
for us! She is not opposed to guns. However,she does oppose irresponsible gun ownership.
I first heard about Felicia French two years ago, when she ran for state legislator. I was impressed with her intelligent and thoughtful consideration of the many issues in AZ. She is caring, committed, and capable. We need her common sense in our state government.
