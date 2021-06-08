Scientists discover that anti-maskers are really good at science, according to a MIT six month study published in January 2021.
The title of the study is “Viral Visualizations: How Coronavirus Skeptics Use Orthodox Data Practices to Promote Unorthodox Science Online” and the researchers followed online accounts on Facebook and Twitter for six months (March to September 2020) that were using scientific rigor and publicly available data to put together charts and graphs to show the mainstream narrative (i.e. case count, PCR tests, number of deaths, efficiency of masks, etc) was deceptive.
The study proved that the anti-maskers were right and that they have science on their side and they want solutions to figure out what to do (presently and in the future) because the anti-maskers, anti-lockdowners, covid-skeptics are “winning” using science against them.
The study states “that these protestors reason that a pandemic that affects a few should not impinge on the liberties of a majority to go about life as usual and support their arguments using the same datasets as health officials.”
They admit that the data visualizations created by “anti-maskers” are so well created and compelling that “they would not be out of place in scientific papers, health department reports and publications like the Financial Times."
They note “that during the writing of the paper, Facebook banned some of the groups we studied.” I think we all know why.
The correct data being shown went against the mainstream narrative and called it “misinformation.” We all know data can be manipulated to fit an agenda, as written about by Bill Gates in his book “How to Lie with Statistics” and when real, truthful reading of the same data is shown in easy to read and understandable visuals that go against the science orthodox, well “they” have a problem. “They” need a solution to this problem.
What was the “solution” that they came up with? Well, they noticed that even with scientific data and visuals, anti-maskers have a hard time getting their families and friends to accept the information. Why would that be?
The researchers found that when the counter-narrative from the anti-maskers is grouped together with such groups as white supremacists, climate change deniers, and even American evangelical voters, the public won’t even consider the data because they don’t want to be labeled as someone in those groups.
Shockingly, the researchers state that anyone that goes against the mainstream’s COVID-19 narrative must be white supremacists, or at least try to convince the public as such.
Biden claims that the biggest threat to our country is white supremacists and now we know why.
I encourage all to read the study for themselves and see how propaganda works.
Franziska Owens,
Lakeside
[thumbup]Franziska, thank you for your in-depth, thoughtful and on-target letter. I have been puzzled by the resistance to facts and data I see all around me during this pandemic and the willingness of the public to let their liberties be taken from them so easily. Your letter explains so much! I will study the research paper by the two MIT authors and the Wellesley College author to learn more. From a short perusal of it I can see that the paper is a study into how to make propaganda even more effective. To protect what liberties we have left we MUST understand what the researchers are doing and, hopefully, discover ways to keep the truth alive!
