Every year in the 1st week of June the Native Women Scholarship Inc., a local non-profit, has its annual Apache Culture Appreciation Week culminating in the Evening of Apache Culture event at the Mountain Meadows Festive grounds. This event is a major fundraising event to provide scholarships to Native American women of all ages.
The Pinetop-Lakeside city and chamber of commerce have been proud sponsors of this event in past years and we hope they will continue to do so in the future.
Unfortunately, due to this COVID-19 situation, we have had to cancel this years event. The WMAT is still in complete shutdown in order to prevent the spreading of this virus among their people and all of us here in the White Mountains.
We still have deserving women who are in need of scholarships to further their educational goals. The need is still there, but our resources are limited.
Please donate today to help out deserving Native American women pursue their educational goals. This is the link to last year’s event, to provide more information for you. The Donate button is still there and it does work, as I just used to to donate to the organization.
Larry Romo,
Lakeside
