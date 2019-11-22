First — I would like to thank WMI for recent "Editor's notes" that were added to opinion letters. We are all entitled to our opinions, but mis-information should be clarified. Facts matter!
Second — I will state a fact about Presidential requirements and then give my opinion. I welcome any comments by the Editor if my facts are wrong.
FACT: To run for President of the United States, a person must be: (1) a natural-born citizen of the U.S, (2) a resident in the U.S. for at least 14 years; and (3) at least 35 years old.
OPINION: These standards seem pretty low and require less scrutiny than I endured as a civilian clerk-typist for the U.S. Navy back in 1969. I propose that, in addition to current requirements, a President should also: (1) pass the background check required for a Top Secret security clearance, (2) disclose his/her income tax returns, (3) divest from businesses that could pose a conflict of interest, and (4) pass a test on the Constitution of the United States of America.
Dorene Becker,
Show Low
