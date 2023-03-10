I read the article on social media, and it brought to mind our current culture where people are easily angered and dismissive. One author defined this as a "culture of toxic reactivity," which is an instantaneous response without patience, self-control or reflection. Many people will read a newspaper article, letter to the editor or FB post, and react in anger, mockery or disrespect. They jump into a posted controversy, for example, without thinking, and respond in ways that are not helpful or kind. Our culture will continue to be harmed and our social media places will continue to be “toxic” as long as tearing down seems more attractive than building up.
Social media is 24-hour entertainment — an environment of constant noise, thousands of voices all the time. It’s tempting to think if you don’t get involved in the "discussion," you’re going to be left behind and won’t be part of what’s supposedly culturally important. So in response to the noise, we become part of the noise.
It would be bad enough if this “toxic reactivity” was just on social media, but it bleeds into our everyday relationships. How? If you become comfortable with responding with this immediate, emotional response, it’s pretty easy to predict that it will bleed over into your other relationships. And what rules your emotions here will then tend to rule them over there.
So what was once limited to social media has now become the dynamic of a wider culture? Hopefully not. Take the time to think about this. How much of your behavior—your actions, reactions, and responses, both on social media and in your personal relationships—have been shaped by a culture of “toxic reactivity”?
This makes no sense without examples. Who makes these responses and what does the author mean by them. Who decided that some set of responses are emotional or properly researched and dispassionately presented?
