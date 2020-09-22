We could be facing uncivil war.
A current Trump TV ad asks, "will you be safe in the U.S. if Biden is elected president?"
This is an invitation to white supremacists, white nationalists, neo-nazis, the KKK, and militia groups to initiate violence after the election, should he lose.
These organizations are both afraid of, and hostile to, liberals and minorities. They are armed, trained, and organized (to various degrees). Some individuals of our local governments, the armed forces, and law enforcement are members of such groups and some have publicly endorsed violence against liberals.
During the Civil War the two sides were fairly much geographically separate, i.e., North versus South. Today the sides (and there are more than two) are dispersed throughout the country. Unlike the Civil War we won’t experience pitched battles between armies, but terrorist tactics, such as threats, intimidation, shows of force, bombings, ambushes, kidnapping, assassinations, and interruption of services. Targets will include both private and public individuals, government facilities, “liberal” media, universities, medical centers, synagogues, minority churches, and progressive churches.
Military and law enforcement will be at a disadvantage for maintaining control and unable to prevent small, scattered, acts of violence and terrorism, especially if even a handful of officers are members of a domestic terrorist group. (The military experienced this in Viet Nam.) The last few months we have seen intimidation at protests and radicalized individuals engaged in armed violence paired with the absence of law enforcement intervention.
The traditional Republican will be shocked and unable to respond if they see violence first hand, but will deny it if they only see it reported. Liberals and minorities are not prepared to defend themselves so an uncivil war will be brutal. The government and military may intervene, or could be gridlocked, or divided itself.
Our nation’s future is not bright. This is not an external enemy attacking a unified nation, but a nation divided against itself.
Timothy Wooley,
Lakeside
(4) comments
Oh turn off your TV and go meet your neighbors. The world isn't as scary as the media would have you believe.
Wow, did someone fall off their bed and hit their head? Hey, let's do what the liberal media is already doing, spreading their own agendas. The way you write that, you make it sound that an overwhelming majority of law enforcement is a part of these groups. Please, for the good of the order, show any shred of proof that law enforcement is a part of these radical groups. Mr. Wooley makes a bold accusation, like throwing spit wads at a chalk board and hope something sticks with the readers.... so sad.... Clearly, everything that has gone on in the liberal cities has been 100% peaceful, no destruction of property, no looting, no burning of buildings (insert heavy amounts of sarcasm here). Everyone needs to quit pointing fingers, have open discussions about problems and stop being so divisive. That is all (for now)
Excellent letter. “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” H. L. Mencken. The Third Reich’s imaginary enemies were Jews, Communists and gypsies. Our regime’s are dark- skinned immigrants, Socialists and the biased press -cacodaemons all – but made real by propaganda.
Our phantasm of a democratic November election of our next president is idiosyncratic - a national exercise in self-delusion, the results of which will be irrelevant if Biden is elected. Trump has already laid the predicate for a declaration of fraud and invalidation of the election. He has also insinuated that he will not leave office, if defeated; thus, creating the worst constitutional crisis since the Civil War.
Democrat party leaders have only desultory responses, thus far – no plan. Even if Trump relinquishes power without violence, he is already taking actions which are analogous to the 1944 order for Paris to be burned. The hourly yawp was, “Is Paris burning?” In our case it will be, “Is America burning?”
The answer will be “Yes!” Democracy’s pyre is laid down. Who will be our von Choltitz, General Dunford? Trump has already instigated the systematic adulteration of our government and mutilated all standards of decency, justice, truth and the rule of law. Moreover, his cognitive abilities and mental stability continue to decline with increasing danger, according to our top neuroscientists.
If Biden wins, will he even be sworn in and become the new president? What then? What if Trump invokes emergency powers and orders the army to maintain him in power? What if Biden and many in the opposition are arrested? The courts will be ignored. Thus, it all comes down to whether the military will maintain fidelity to their oaths of office and stand down while others install Biden in the White house by force. The landscape of democracy is, instructively, strewn with the acrid corpses of those who were not able to imagine what some men are capable of.
German Nazi Field Marshal,Hermann Goring, on the subject of war....."whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship....voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."
