I am searching for community help and feedback from the postal residents located out in the postal zip of 85924 and specifically in the postal boxes located north of the Stanford General Store.
For the past 8 years, I have not received numerous lost mailings. I have complained before to the Concho postmaster to no avail.
I was wondering if some other residents would be willing to stand up and join me in requiring a postal service inspection to conduct an investigation into our lost or misplaced mail by the mail carrier.
I have received several of other people's mail that I stuck back in the box and was wondering if others have experienced the same issues with not receiving their mail like I have.
Thank You so much great people of the white mountains.
Roger Thompson,
Concho
