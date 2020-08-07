To Jennifer Schandley from Mesa, are you kidding me lady? Of those 4 people [out of ten] who were wearing a mask, 3 were local. Of the other 6, [not wearing masks] 1 was local and the other 5 were people from the Phoenix area who wanted to get out of the Phoenix heat. Need I say more?
Peggy Mead,
Springerville
